Toxic Tort Surge Against Owners of Augusta, Ga. Plant Allege...

Darren Penn of the Penn Law Group hit Cardinal Health and its subsidiary Kendall Patient Recovery with a string of toxic tort cases in Atlanya federal court. Penn's group filed at least 15 renewal actions on behalf of Augusta residents who developed cancer and other ailments based on alleged exposure to ethylene oxide emitted from KPR's medical device sterilization plant, represented by Chuck Ross of Powell & Edwards and Derek Bauer of Baker & Hostetler.

April 20, 2023, 3:40 PM

