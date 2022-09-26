Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer, and LG Chem America to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over fire damages allegedly caused by a defective laptop battery, was brought by Langhenry Gillen Lundquist & Johnson on behalf of Rockford Township. The case is 3:22-cv-50339, Township Officials of Illinois Risk Management Association v. Lenovo (United States) Inc. et al.

Technology

September 26, 2022, 7:32 PM