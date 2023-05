Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sills Cummis & Gross on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citibank and Clearbrook Investment Consulting to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Methfessel & Werbel on behalf of Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund and the Township of Shamong. The case is 1:23-cv-02865, Township of Shamong et al v. Citibank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund

Municipal Joint Insurance Fund

Township of Shamong

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

Clearbrook Investment Consulting LLC

defendant counsels

Sills Cummis & Gross

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract