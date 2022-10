Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance and an unnamed driver to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, concerning injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Kevin P. Davis on behalf of Deborah Townsend. The case is 2:22-cv-00459, Townsend v. Doe et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 6:59 PM