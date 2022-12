Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons Davis Brown on Friday removed a lawsuit against Deere & Company, the tractor and farm machinery manufacturer, to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Sherinian & Hasso on behalf of Jeremy Townsend. The case is 4:22-cv-00422, Townsend v. Deere & Company.

Agriculture

December 09, 2022, 6:55 PM