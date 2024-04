News From Law.com

A New Jersey town agreed to pay $5.5 million to a real estate developer which claimed its prospective tenant backed out of signing a lease in a proposed office building after the mayor indicated he didn't support the project. Morristown reached the settlement April 10, when it was in the middle of a trial before Superior Court Judge Noah Franzblau in Morris County Superior Court.

Real Estate

April 17, 2024, 4:10 PM

