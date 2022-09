Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tymann Davis & Duffy on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against real property owner Northland TPLP to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by KP Law on behalf of the Town of Westborough, Massachusetts, arises from a dispute over affordability restrictions on a rental housing development known as The Residences at Westborough Station. The case is 1:22-cv-11428, Town of Westborough v. Northland TPLP LLC.

Real Estate

September 06, 2022, 5:26 PM