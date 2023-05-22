Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pryor Cashman on Sunday removed a lawsuit against Hudson Conference Center LLC, doing business as Holiday Inn Poughkeepsie, and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which pertains to the Mayor of New York's unilateral decision to provide up to four months shelter to adult single men seeking asylum, contends that the defendants are in violation of the Town of Poughkeepsie's municipal code by participating in the city of New York's provision of housing and related services. The suit is backed by Van DeWater & Van DeWater. The case is 7:23-cv-04214, Town of Poughkeepsie v. South Road Hospitality d/b/a Red Roof Plus et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Town of Poughkeepsie

defendants

Hudson Conference Center LLC, d/b/a Holiday Inn Poughkeepsie

Sandip Patel

South Road Hospitality d/b/a Red Roof Plus

defendant counsels

Pryor Cashman

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute