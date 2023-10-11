Who Got The Work

Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, has retained attorney Mark A. Chertok of Sive, Paget & Riesel to fend off a pending complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Arentfox Schiff on behalf of the Town of Oyster Bay, seeks to declare that Northrop is in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and other state and federal statutes arising from past and present releases and threatened releases of hazardous substances at an 18-acre property in Nassau County, New York, now known as Bethpage Community Park. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 2:23-cv-07146, Town of Oyster Bay v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

October 11, 2023, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Town of Oyster Bay

Plaintiffs

ArentFox Schiff

defendants

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

defendant counsels

Sive, Paget & Riesel, P.C.

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws