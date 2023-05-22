Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pryor Cashman removed a lawsuit on Sunday against Newburgh EOM LLC, doing business as Crossroads Hotels, to New York Southern District Court. The suit pertains to the Mayor of New York's unilateral decision to provide up to four months shelter to adult single men seeking asylum who are already in the state's care. According to the suit, the Mayor designated Crossroads Hotels as one of the 'selected' housing sites to be converted to a long-term residential facility, however the town seeks to declare that the altered use and operation is in violation of the town of Newburgh's building construction codes and municipal codes. The suit is backed by MacVean Lewis Sherwin & McDermott. The case is 1:23-cv-04212, Town of Newburgh, New York v. Newburgh Eom LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 4:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Town of Newburgh, New York

Plaintiffs

Pryor Cashman

defendants

Cross Roads Hotel

Newburgh Eom LLC

Newburgh Eom LLC d/b/a Crossroads Hotels

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute