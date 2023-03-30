New Suit - Environmental

Monsanto, an agricultural biotechnology company owned by Bayer, was sued by Lee, Massachusetts, on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court arising from the manufacturing of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. The suit contends that despite knowing PCBs were toxic to humans, fish, birds and the environment, Monsanto marketed and manufactured products containing PCBs for five decades. The court action seeks to collect damages arising from the building of a dump in the town of Lee for 2 million tons of PCB waste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-30035, Town of Lee v. Monsanto.

Agriculture

March 30, 2023, 12:08 PM

Town of Lee

Monsanto

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference