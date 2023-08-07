New Suit - APA

Von Briesen & Roper filed a lawsuit against the federal government Monday in Wisconsin Western District Court seeking judicial review of a decision issued last month by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to remove four roads from the National Tribal Transportation Facility Inventory. The suit, brought on behalf of the Town of Lac du Flambeau, stems from a decision by Lake Superior Chippewa tribal members to restrict access to certain roadways, and resulting lawsuits filed by residents in protest. The suit claims that the tribal members surreptitiously applied for the roads' removal from federal inventory in order to undermine the underlying litigation. The case is 3:23-cv-00541, Town Of Lac Du Flambeau v. Newland, Bryan et al.

Government

August 07, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Town Of Lac Du Flambeau

Plaintiffs

von Briesen & Roper

defendants

United States Department Of The Interior

Bryan Newland

Bureau Of Indian Affairs

Deb Haaland

Tammie Poitra

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision