Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stites & Harbison on Friday removed a complaint for appropriation of real property against Colgate-Palmolive, the Clark County treasurer and Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney C. Gregory Fifer on behalf of the Town of Clarksville. The case is 4:23-cv-00062, Town of Clarksville, Indiana v. Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 3:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Town Of Clarksville, Indiana

defendants

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Clark County Treasurer

Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC

defendant counsels

Stites & Harbison

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property