A town justice in Ulster County has agreed to resign on or before Friday amid a six-tiered state probe that included allegations she was adversarial to police in Saugerties, New York, and ill-mannered to court staff and spectators. Saugerties Town Court Justice Claudia Andreassen, who is not a lawyer, was under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, which announced her resignation.

New York

September 28, 2022, 1:41 PM