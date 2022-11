New Suit - Consumer Class Action

TAP Air Portugal was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the airline of refusing to refund customers who had purchased tickets to flights which were later cancelled. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06746, Tower v. Transportes Aeros Portugueses, S.A.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2022, 3:03 PM