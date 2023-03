Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Midwest Transport to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Santicola, Steele & Fedeles on behalf of Tow-Tegrity. The case is 2:23-cv-00425, Tow-Tegrity v. Midwest Transport, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 14, 2023, 3:20 PM