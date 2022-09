Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roetzel & Andress on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Circle K Stores Inc. and Dart Container Corporation to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from third-degree burns allegedly sustained from a cup of coffee sold by the defendants, was filed by Gottlieb, Johnston, Beam & Dal Ponte on behalf of Kenny Touvell. The case is 2:22-cv-03333, Touvell v. Circle K Stores, Inc. et al.

Ohio

September 02, 2022, 5:55 PM