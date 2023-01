News From Law.com

New York Justice Wavny Toussaint has been named to serve as the new Presiding Justice of the state's Appellate Term of the Supreme Court, Second Department, in the 2nd, 11th and 13th Judicial Districts—overseeing appeals in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. Toussaint is the first woman and person of color to hold the position. Acting Chief Administrative Judge Tamiko Amaker announced the appointment on Monday.

New York

January 23, 2023, 3:38 PM