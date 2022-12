Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Deutsch Kerrigan & Stiles on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and RD Expedited Inc. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Parker Layrisson Law Firm on behalf of Emily Tournillon. The case is 3:22-cv-01032, Tournillon v. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 7:05 PM