New Suit - Employment

Amtrak, Quest Diagnostics and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Swartz Swidler LLC on behalf of a former Amtrak employee who contends her drug test conducted by Quest was a false positive and was wrongfully terminated as a result. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01580, Tourneur v. National Railroad Passenger Corporation et al.

Health Care

April 26, 2023, 11:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Rosemary Tourneur

Plaintiffs

Swartz Swidler LLC

defendants

Quest Diagnostics

National Railroad Passenger Corporation

Philip Lopez

University Services Mro, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination