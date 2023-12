News From Law.com

At least 8 legal technology companies announced layoffs in 2023, either to the public or by filing reports with the SEC or other mandated agencies. This article is a slideshow of all the vendors that had staff cuts. They include: Icertis, DISCO, SirionLabs, LegalZoom, Everlaw, Athennian, IPRO and Exterro. Of course, many believe that the true extent of legal tech layoffs is likely to remain hidden behind rumors and smoke and mirrors.

December 26, 2023, 2:06 PM

