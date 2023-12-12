Tough-Guy Mentality Of Leadership Is Changing As Young Lawye...

News From Law.com

There's an old standby that younger lawyers don't work as hard as those who came through the ranks before them, said law firm management consultant Tim Corcoran. Calling this view a "false read," Corcoran said young lawyers are calling into question their long-term goals, personally and professionally, as they observe those that have risen through the law firm hierarchy before them. "They see lawyers who bill a ton of hours and had two divorces…or they made a ton of money but they died young or they never made partner," Corcoran added. "They're saying, maybe there is a different path. They're saying they could work at an Am Law 200 firm, instead of an Am Law 20 firm. Or they have no desire to be a partner."

Legal Services

December 12, 2023, 12:38 PM

nature of claim: /