New Suit - Patent

Comcast and Xfinity were sued Friday in Texas Eastern District Court for claims of patent infringement. The suit, brought by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, was filed by Touchstream Technologies d/b/a Shodogg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00062, Touchstream Technologies, Inc. v. Comcast Cable Communications, LLC d/b/a Xfinity et al.