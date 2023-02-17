New Suit - Patent

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, Warner Media, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of Touchstream Technologies Inc., asserts a single patent related to casting technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Touchstream Technologies, Inc. v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 17, 2023, 5:15 AM