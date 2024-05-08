Krishnan Padmanabhan and Christopher T. Gresalfi of Winston & Strawn have stepped in to represent Altice USA, a telecommunications company providing an array of network services, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent, was filed April 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of Touchstream Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:24-cv-03186, Touchstream Technologies, Inc. v. Altice USA, Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
May 08, 2024, 9:19 AM