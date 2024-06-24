Who Got The Work

Cloudflare, a website infrastructure and security company, has retained Charhon, Callahan, Robson & Garza partner Steven Callahan to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 8 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Touchpoint Projection Innovations LLC, asserts a single patent related to communication networks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00343, Touchpoint Projection Innovations, LLC v. Cloudflare, Inc.

