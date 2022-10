Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cigna Health Management to Texas Western District Court. The suit, alleging underpayment of out-of-network claims, was filed by Weitz Morgan PLLC on behalf of Pediatric Health Care Connection. The case is 1:22-cv-01090, Tots In Tow, LLC d/b/a Pediatric Health Care Connection v. Cigna Health Management, Inc.