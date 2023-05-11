New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tycko & Zavareei filed a consumer class action Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court against digital health company Everly Well Inc. and its parent company Everly Health Inc. The suit, which concerns Everly Well's food sensitivity test, contends that the defendants manufacture and sell the tests under the premise that it can identify food sensitivities, but in reality the defendants retain the rights to use and sell consumers medical information. According to the suit, the tests measure the level of immunoglobulin G antibodies in the blood, which only tells a consumer if they ate a food recently. The suit is also backed by Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11043, Toth v. Everly Well, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Joyce Toth

Plaintiffs

Tycko & Zavareei

defendants

Everly Health, Inc.

Everly Well, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct