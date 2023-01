News From Law.com

A Maryland district court reduced the amount in attorney's fees a plaintiff was owed, applying a precedent affirmed by the fourth circuit court. The court reduced the amount it attorney's fees awarded, finding that the plaintiff was entitled to some reasonable amount. The court awarded the plaintiff $80,000, approximately 30 percent of the $269,054.80 that was initially sought.

Maryland

January 31, 2023, 4:56 PM