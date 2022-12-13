New Suit

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court targeting the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in connection with adjudicative proceedings which allege price-fixing in the natural-gas market. The suit was brought on behalf of TotalEnergies Gas & Power North America and other plaintiffs who are respondents in the proceedings. The suit asserts that the proceedings are unconstitutional, as they violate the Fifth and Seventh Amendment. The case is 4:22-cv-04318, TotalEnergies Gas & Power North America, Inc. et al v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission et al.

Government

December 13, 2022, 7:44 PM