Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a lawsuit against Allstate to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll on behalf of Total Recon Auto Center, which accuses Allstate of tortious interference and defamation in connection with a dispute over labor rates for working on Tesla vehicles. The case 8:23-cv-00672, Total Recon Auto Center, LLC v. Allstate Insurance Company.