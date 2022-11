New Suit - Trade Secrets

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Total Quality Logistics LLC (TQL). The complaint pursues claims against Nadeem Qureshi, a former TQL senior logistics account executive, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and soliciting TQL employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00680, Total Quality Logistics, LLC v. Qureshi.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 6:59 AM