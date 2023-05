New Suit

Lewis Rice filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Total Maintenance Services. The suit names Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance and SDG Dadeland Associates in connection with underlying bodily injury claims. The case is 4:23-cv-00692, Total Maintenance Services, LLC v. Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Company et al.

May 25, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Total Maintenance Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Rice

defendants

Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Sdg Dadeland Associates, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute