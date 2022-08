Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Monday removed a lawsuit against Regal Cinemas Inc. over alleged violations of the ADA to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Law Office of David J. Hollander on behalf of Dan Totah, accuses the defendants of failing to have functioning audio description devices for blind and visually impaired moviegoers. The case is 3:22-cv-01271, Totah v. Regal Cinemas, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 29, 2022, 6:11 PM