New Suit - Privacy Class Action

JetBlue Airways was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court centering on the airline's alleged use of 'session replay' software. The court case, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Finley Firm, contends that JetBlue records the mouse movements, clicks and keystrokes of website visitors in violation of the Federal Wiretap Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01156, Toston v. JetBlue Airways Corporation.