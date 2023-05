Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brothers, Alvarado, Piazza & Cozort on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from allegedly precariously stacked countertops that fell on the plaintiff, was filed by the Lanier Law Firm on behalf of Marco Toscano. The case is 4:23-cv-01949, Toscano v. The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 11:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Marco Toscano

defendants

The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Brothers Alvarado PC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims