Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Renewal By Andersen, a window and door replacement company, to California Central District Court. The complaint, over wage-and-hour claims, was filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm on behalf of Eric Toscano. The case is 2:22-cv-06272, Toscano v. Renewal By Andersen LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 1:00 PM