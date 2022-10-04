Who Got The Work

Emily Cuneo DeSmedt and Leora Grushka of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Brookhaven Science Associates in a pending employment lawsuit related to the company's vaccine mandate. The case was filed Aug. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Livoti, Bernstein & Moraco and Sheldon Karasik PC on behalf of Mark Toscano, who contends that his medical and religious exemption requests for the vaccine were wrongfully denied. The suit also pursues age and disability discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:22-cv-04924, Toscano v. Brookhaven Science Associates, LLC.

