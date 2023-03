New Suit - Employment

Popular Bank d/b/a Banco Popular de Puerto Rico was sued Sunday in Puerto Rico District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by attorney David Ramos Pagan on behalf of a telephone banking consultant who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01131, Tosca-Ortiz v. Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Inc.

March 20, 2023, 6:07 AM

Karen Almaris Tosca-Ortiz

Urb. El Valle

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination