New Suit - Patent

Home Depot, Walmart and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The court action, brought by Bayard PA and Carstens, Allen & Gourley on behalf of Torvent LLC, asserts a single patent related to trimmer heads used on weed hackers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01617, Torvent LLC v. Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. et al.