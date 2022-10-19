New Suit - Employment

EMCOR Group, a global supplier of mechanical and electrical construction services, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Wyatt & Associates on behalf of Paul Tortorice, who alleges age-based employment discrimination and violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06317, Tortorice v. Welsbach Electric Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 19, 2022, 1:59 PM