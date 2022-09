Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against TEEMA Inc. to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by Diversity Law Group and Polaris Law Group on behalf of Christina Torrez. The case is 2:22-cv-01531, Torrez v. TEEMA, Inc.

Business Services

August 31, 2022, 8:26 PM