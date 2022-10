New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court over an allegedly defective 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suit, filed by Payne Mitchell Ramsey on behalf of Justin Torrez, claims the active head restraint system in the passenger seat headrest deployed without being triggered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01092, Torrez v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

October 27, 2022, 4:19 PM