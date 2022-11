Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance to California Northern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by attorney Leslie Glyer on behalf of J. Obed Lopez Torres, who claims he was wrongfully terminated based upon his caregiver status. The case is 3:22-cv-07478, Torres v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 28, 2022, 1:32 PM