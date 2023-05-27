Who Got The Work

Pamela Michael Harinstein of Wilson Elser and Gregg Douglas Weinstock of Vigorito, Barker, Patterson, Nichols & Porter have entered appearances for Integrated Medical Professionals and other defendants in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint, alleging medical malpractice, was filed April 12 in New York Southern District Court by Bonina & Bonina on behalf of the Estate of Ivan Torres. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-03052, Torres v. United States of America et al.

May 27, 2023, 10:58 AM

