Tyson Foods and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Belt, Bruner & Barnett and Rubio Law Firm on behalf of Juan Miguel Sosa Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00985, Torres v. Tyson Farms, Inc. et al.

July 27, 2023, 4:49 PM

Juan Miguel Sosa Torres

Belt And Bruner, PC

Belt & Bruner P.C.

Tyson Farms, Inc.

Goodgame Company, Inc.

Mse Building Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims