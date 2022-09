New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was sued Friday in California Northern District Court over allegedly fraudulent withdrawals. The lawsuit was brought by The Morales Law Firm on behalf of an accountholder who claims that JPMorgan Chase unreasonably allowed the withdrawal of $100,000 from his accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05452, Torres v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA.