Who Got The Work

William J. McPartland and Rachel Insalaco of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin have stepped in as defense counsel to Jade Management Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff on June 7 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court who claims that he was wrongfully terminated while quarantining after waiting to receive his COVD-19 test results. The case, assigned to U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick, is 3:23-cv-00930, Torres v. Jade Management Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 24, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Erick E. Torres

defendants

Jade Management Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination