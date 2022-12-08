New Suit - Copyright

NYC graffiti artist Raul Torres a/k/a 'Hektad' filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against HomeGoods and Usbepower on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Erikson Law Group, accuses Usbepower of manufacturing a puzzle displaying Hektad's 'Love is Love' mural without authorization and selling the puzzle through HomeGoods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08896, Torres v. HomeGoods Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 08, 2022, 4:19 PM