Who Got The Work

Michael J. Crook of Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein has entered an appearance for Duke Energy, a utilities operation company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Sept. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:22-cv-00369, Torres v. Duke Energy.

Energy

October 28, 2022, 7:27 AM